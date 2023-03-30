Shooting at Christian School Leaves 7 Dead — Biden Jokes About Ice Cream During Press Conference

It’s almost impossible at this point to say what the lowest moment in Biden’s presidency has been, but today at what was supposed to be a press conference addressing a mass shooting at the school, creepy Joe Biden instead decided to talk about how much he loves ice cream and asked about all the “good-looking” kids in the audience.

Owen Shroyer covers the school shooting as details are emerging and tells the truth about gun-control and stopping future mass shootings.

Owen also attended a trans-kid rally today in Austin, Texas at the state Capitol building and some of the footage is premiered on the show.