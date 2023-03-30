True Lies S01E06 Working Vacation

True Lies 1x06 "Working Vacation" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - The entire Tasker family takes a trip to Mexico for Harry’s annual computer sales family retreat, which Helen learns has been an ongoing cover for his real job as a spy.

The simple mission goes awry when a notorious spy hunter threatens to take out the entire computer sales retreat to capture Omega Sector spies while Dana and Jake are missing, on the CBS Original series TRUE LIES, Wednesday, April 5th on CBS and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+.