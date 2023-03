Taiwan president arrives in the US, China warns against meetings | Oneindia News

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York on Wednesday for a stopover amid threats from China that there would be retaliation if she met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Tsai is en route to Central America, where she will meet with leaders of Guatemala and Belize, two of the few countries that recognize Taiwan diplomatically.

