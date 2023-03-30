How to set Coronium proxy IP in MuLogin Browser to create multiple accounts in batch? @mulogin

This video shows you how to set up Coronium proxy IP in MuLogin Antidetect Browser, which provides a separate browser environment for each individual account, used with a proxy IP, to enable bulk account creation and management on multiple platforms. MuLogin Antidetect Browser is a tool for secure login and management of multiple accounts.

MuLogin is high security, fast, stable, with no lag, 100% complete isolation of the browser environment, anti-leakage, and easy to operate.

