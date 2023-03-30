These ARENT Conspiracies Anymore... Reacting To My TikToks Before It Gets Banned...

Took The Day Off From Both Rocket League & Fortnite, In this video I discuss "conspiracy theories" but in my eyes, it's the truth.

With the possible ban of tiktok looming I believe it only makes me point more right.

They're trying to censor ordinary people.

Luke Belmar, Ted Gunderson & Joe Rogan, discuss viewpoints & ideas that are not discussed or allowed on mainstream media.

If you like these kinds of videos please let me know, I like talking about conspiracy theories so that might be the future of this channel..

Thank you for watching :*