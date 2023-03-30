Türkiye earthquake
Japan hit by 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday evening, no tsunami warning | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Japan was hit by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday evening, but there was no tsunami warning raised.
Türkiye earthquake
