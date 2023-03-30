Before shooting, Audrey Hale repeatedly trained at local gun ranges

NASHVILLE, Tenn.
(WSMV) - Audrey Hale, the school shooter who killed three children and three staff members in a violent school shooting Monday, repeatedly trained at local gun ranges before the mass murder, WSMV4 Investigates has confirmed.
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake says Audrey Hale, the Covenant school shooting suspect, legally purchased seven firearms from..
The 28-year-old accused of killing six people at a Nashville elementary school Monday legally purchased seven firearms from five..