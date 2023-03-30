Techart GT STREET R Review

Check the latest creation of Techart.

Based on the Porsche 992 Turbo S.

The Techart GTstreet R has a full redone body by Techart with lot's of carbon fibre instead of the plastic Porsche parts.

A huge spoiler to increase downforce which is still an active spoiler with extra cooling intakes.

And a full new exhaust system by Techart.

These 3 changes can make any Turbo S look like a GTstreet R.

This car number 7 of the 87 that will be converted also has the engine redone by Techart which adds 60 horsepower to the standard 650 hp of the Porsche 992 Turbo S.

And off course to make it complete it had the interior fully redone by Techart with a nice tan and green leather combination and off course lot's of Carbon fibre.