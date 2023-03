2023 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition Driving in the country

The all-new 2023 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup debuted last year after great anticipation.

The third-generation Tundra made an immediate impact on the segment, thanks, in part, to its two new twin-turbo V6 powertrains, the most powerful of which surprised many since it is a hybrid.

Already offering a wide array of choices and options, the 2023 Tundra enters the new model year a new SX Package that offers an updated appearance without a hefty price tag.