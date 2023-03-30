#5 HOW Your THOUGHTS LITERALLY Affect YOUR HEALTH & WHY a Practice of "Quiet Time" Can Benefit YOU!

Episode #5 PART 1 of 2 with Dr. Elizabeth A.

Laffay, DO of Elite Healthcare in Sandusky, OH.

Every minute of every day, your body is physically reacting, literally changing, in response to the thoughts that run through your mind.

Please join us as we learn more about our amazing physical vessels; exploring the mind and our thoughts; and discovering the connection between the vagus nerve, our diaphragms and why taking those BIG DEEP BREATHS physiologically relax us!

Another fascinating episode with Randi's favorite physician, Dr. Laffay.

We hope it inspires you to find those moments during the day to relax and breathe your way to your optimal health!