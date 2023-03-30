TOP 10 | Most Beautiful Diamond Jewel Collection Harry Winston

Since 1932, Harry Winston has transformed diamonds into art and revolutionized modern jewelry and watch design.

Harry Winston was an American jeweler.

He donated the Hope Diamond to the Smithsonian Institution in 1958 after owning it for a decade.

He also traded the Portuguese Diamond to the Smithsonian in 1963.

Winston founded the Harry Winston Inc.

In New York City in 1932.

The creation of a Harry Winston jewel begins with a study of the extraordinary – the finest diamonds and the rarest gemstones in the world.

Expertly chosen for their superlative quality, these luminous stones are the sparks that ignite the imaginations of Harry Winston designers and craftsmen, who work closely together to transform each individual gem into collective works of art.

The end results are brilliant jewels of impossible beauty.

Jewels so remarkable and so rare, they can only be described by a single word: Incredible.