Climate Paper Calls For Homicide Charges For Oil Companies - In The Tank #391

The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Chris Talgo present episode 391 of the In The Tank Podcast.

Is it just me, or is the climate alarmist rhetoric getting crazier?

A new paper from Harvard Environmental Law Review makes the case that oil companies should be charged with homicide due to the supposed effects of the climate change.

The ITT crew talks about this paper, the recently released IPCC report and more climate-alarmist-related topics.