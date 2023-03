2 US Army's Black Hawks crash during a training mission over Kentucky airspace |Oneindia News

Two US Army Black Hawk helicopters have crashed during a training mission over the US state of Kentucky… and casualties are feared.

The accident happened in the Trigg County area, close to the large Fort Campbell military base.

Local military has confirmed that their helicopters were involved in the crash.

The status of the crew members is not known as of now.

At this point of time, it is still unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft.

