University of Michigan graduate employees go on strike

On Wednesday hundreds of University of Michigan graduate employees gathered at Diag on U of M's campus in protest.

The employees say they feel stonewalled by the school after five months of continuous negotiations.

The GEO is asking for a livable wage and a 60% pay increase in the first year of a new contract.

The school’s current compensation proposal for GEO members translates to 11.5% in raises over the next three years and salaries of up to $39 per hour by year three.

Graduate employees are also seeking additional public safety resources in the form of unarmed, non-police responses.

The head of GEO Jared Eno says some grad students are resorting to selling plasma to make ends meet.