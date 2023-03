THIS is how we take our country back.

There are 443.9 MILLION guns in this country (that THEY know of, let's be real.) That's more guns than people.

They aren't taking our guns.

We know it, and THEY know it.

But what if we took that firm of a stance on every one of our rights?

What if we simply made the decision and took our country back?

It's not difficult.

Seriously.

It's not.

I'll tell you how.

We can take it back, and we can take it back, FAST, and we can have a little fun doing it!