Ultra Rare T-Rex Skeleton Headed to Auction in Switzerland

Are you in the market for an exotic pet?

How about one that went extinct 67 million years ago?

This is what paleontologists have named TRX-293 Trinity, and it’s a massive 38.1 foot long, extremely rare T-Rex skeleton that’s set to go up for auction in Zurich.

The tyrannosaurus stands 12.8 feet tall and is expected to fetch as much a $8.7 million.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.