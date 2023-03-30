The Government is Corrupt As F$%K

Listen, I know it is early and you likely have not have not had enough coffee yet this morning, but the slime in our Nation's capital are up early to hold a hearing on why the United States Government is weaponizing the federal government against its citizens.

I know, I know.

You are thinking why should you care about another senseless congressional hearing as you know these lazy, overpaid politicians have no intention on actually doing anything to actually hold people to account, but what else are we going to do on this Thursday morning.