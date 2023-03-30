UNGOVERNED 3.30.23 @10am: TRUMP GRAND JURY WILL TAKE A BREAK FOR AN ENTIRE MONTH!
New reports say Fat Alvin&apos;s Grand Jury that was supposed to indict Trump won&apos;t hear case for an entire month.

DNA from a half eaten burrito, ruling out Rosie O&apos;Donnell, leads to arrest of man suspected of firebombing a pro-life center.

Kentucky overrides the Governor&apos;s veto, bans sex changes for minors.

Democrat lawmaker defends trans violence, blames preachers and &quot;right wing extremists.&quot; Trans &quot;day of vengeance&quot; set to proceed despite Nashville school shooting at the hands of a Transgender terrorist.