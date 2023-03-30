UNGOVERNED 3.30.23 @10am: TRUMP GRAND JURY WILL TAKE A BREAK FOR AN ENTIRE MONTH!

New reports say Fat Alvin's Grand Jury that was supposed to indict Trump won't hear case for an entire month.

DNA from a half eaten burrito, ruling out Rosie O'Donnell, leads to arrest of man suspected of firebombing a pro-life center.

Kentucky overrides the Governor's veto, bans sex changes for minors.

Democrat lawmaker defends trans violence, blames preachers and "right wing extremists." Trans "day of vengeance" set to proceed despite Nashville school shooting at the hands of a Transgender terrorist.