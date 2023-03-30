Build Your SMV For You, Not For Girls!

You may not fully understand what Sexual Marketplace Value (SMV) is and why it matters.

SMV is commonly associated with factors like physical attractiveness, wealth, and social status, which are often seen as requirements for men to have a chance with attractive women.

While SMV can potentially help attract women, it is not something you should solely rely on.

Historically, having high SMV was important to attract partners, but in today's age, it has become somewhat obsolete.

However, it is still important to be aware of your SMV, not because you need it to attract women, but for another reason that I will explain.