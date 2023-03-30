'The View's' Joy Behar's Truly Sick Take on a Awful Tragedy | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about “The View’s” Joy Behar’s truly sickening take on the Nashville shooting and why Republicans don’t support an assault weapons ban; Whoopi Goldberg proves that identity politics and claims of hate crimes can only be used when she says so by claiming that the identity of Audrey Hale is irrelevant; Rep.

Jamaal Bowman screaming into the face of Rep.

Thomas Massie as Massie calmly gives him stats on school shootings and arming teachers; Rep.Jared Moskowitz regretting letting Marjorie Taylor Greene respond to his question about guns in schools; Joe Biden renewing his push for an assault weapons ban; New York Times journalist Benjamin Ryan deleting a tweet after appearing to sympathize with Audrey Hale and blaming Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh for the The Covenant School shooting; CNN’s Don Lemon talking to a guest about the Nashville shooting who tries to ignore the issue of Audrey Hale’s transgender status; MSNBC's John Heilemann's connecting the Nashville shooting to Republican's alleged love of David Koresh; and much more.