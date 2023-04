Euthanasia in Belgium an 'escape route' for paralysed French woman

As France wrestles with the end of life question, some of its citizens are going directly to Belgium to request euthanasia.

One of them is Lydie Imhoff, a 43-year-old French woman, hemiplegic -- or paralysed on one side of her body -- from birth.

Also visually impaired and losing the use of her limbs, Lydie travelled to Brussels to meet Marc Reisinger, a psychiatrist who could validate her request for assisted suicide.