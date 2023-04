How NASA's Female Astronauts Wash Hair, Exercise and Eat in Space | Marie Claire

Blast off and spend 24 hours in space with the astronauts who completed NASA's first ever all-female spacewalk!

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir share an intimate look at their out-of-this-world routine on the International Space Station, revealing their health and hygiene habits, their daily assignments, and how they keep themselves entertained as they orbit the Earth.