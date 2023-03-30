Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9

Thomas Cashman, 34, has been found guilty of fatally shooting nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as he chased a convicted drug dealer into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

Cashman denied being the gunman in the incident on August 22nd last year, which also injured Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, and 36-year-old Joseph Nee, the intended target.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court found Cashman guilty of the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Ms Korbel, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Report by Jonesia.

