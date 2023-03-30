WARNING!!! We said THIS was COMING!!!

March 30th, 2023 LIVE!!!

With Monkey and James Kaddis!!!

We've been talking about this for quite some time and many have called us crazy.

In many cases, we were labeled as conspiracy theorists but the reality is we have the word of God that tells us the end game.

We're now seeing it all manifest and we shouldn't be surprised!!!

There's so much of this to unpack, knowing that we're undoubtedly in the last days!!!

Brace yourself!!!

We'll talk about this, and much more so buckle up!

We'll be running fast!!!