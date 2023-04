Breaking 3+Day Fast with Thousands of Calories and 90's Anime

Come on in the food is almost done!

I'm over 80h of not eating meals as of right now, so come see me throw up my first meal in 3 days!

You don't have to stick around with me, but let this fact stick with YOU: they don't care if we are eating slop and they want us to eat every day and continue shoveling poison down our gullets.

That is all!