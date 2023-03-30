U.S. Army to Run Repurposed ‘Be All You Can Be’ Ads Without Actor Jonathan Majors During NCAA Final Four | THR News
Following his arrest Saturday, his two existing ads were pulled until the investigation into assault allegations is complete, according to an Army spokesperson.

Majors' lawyer has said he "is completely innocent."