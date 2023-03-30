Light shining from Saint George's body

#St George was born in 280 AD in Cappadocia, Asia Minor.

St George's father was martyred for being a christian, when our saint was nearly 17 years old.

Our saint grew up with alot of faith and love in God.

After the martyrdom of our saints father his mother had an aim to see her son grow stronger in the faith, through good deeds, and virtue.

St George had joined the Roman Army at 17, & gained many victories, he also had the rank of Tribune.

St George lost his mother when he was nearly 20.

From then on our Saint abandoned the pleasures of this world, and distributed his possessions among the poor, & set his slaves and maidservents free.