Ken Bruce discusses having six children by three different wives

Legendary radio broadcaster Ken Bruce talks to Kate about his three marriages You can listen to Ken Bruce on Greatest Hits Radio Mon -Fri 10am to 1pm Don't miss PopMaster at 10.30am White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.