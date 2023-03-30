The Screwtape Letters - Lit Episode 12

The old image of the devil and angel sitting on your shoulders is taken a little bit too literally by C.S.

Lewis but his work, the Screwtape Letters, provides us a horrifyingly revealing insight into the possible machinations of the devils at our back.

This week, Jess is joined by Tyler Hummel (Host of the Antisocial Network Podcast).

Join these two avid readers as they consider the writings of these twisted devils, their aim to lead a soul into damnation, and how Christians can better protect themselves from such an onslaught.