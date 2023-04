Forks Sports Highway – “MLB Opening Day, Gobert Cries Foul, Frozen & Final Four Championship Weekend Preview"

On today’s Forks Sports Highway we have on guest Keith Cumming!

He joins us talking about MLB opening day and how the first day of official MLB season play with pitch-clocks panned out, Rudy Gobert crying foul over refs calls against the Suns, preview the Final Four and Frozen Four championship weekend ahead, get amped for NHL & NBA winding down their seasons ahead of the playoffs, and so much more in local, college, and pro sports!!!