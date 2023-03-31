Jamie Foxx: Shares EMOTIONAL Story of Father's UNJUST Imprisonment...

In this heartfelt video, Jamie Foxx shares the story of his father's unjust imprisonment for possessing only $25 worth of illegal substances.

Despite being an educator in the hood, teaching kids valuable life skills, he was sentenced to seven years in jail by a judge who had presided over his case.

Foxx recounts how his father taught him everything, from throwing a football to playing tennis, and how his father's incarceration affected their family.

Rather than visiting him in jail, Foxx wrote his father a letter and promised to save his life when he was released.

Now, 20 years later, his father is living with him, a testament to their unbreakable bond.

Don't miss this touching story of family, perseverance, and love.