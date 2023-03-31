Bear Witness: Lies the Devil Told Me - TMoT Series

This is an introduction to the new series I'm producing.

I hope you will all join me on this journey and that it helps you in your journey.

I am getting back to what and why I created this channel in the first place.

I have stories to tell and bear witness to the fact that God is real and the creator of all things.

We will also be talking and adding in news and stories of the day as we go.

I had a revelation today about the direction I need to be focused on and this is it.

I hope you have a most blessed day.

May God bless you all.

✌💜🎵🙏