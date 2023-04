'Lazy' cow 'fakes being asleep' to avoid being milked

Doris was spotted trying to get some more shut-eye in a video which has been viewed over 1.5 million times on TikTok and is now even taking America by storm.

With all her pals already up and milking, the now famous Friesian can be seen trying to stay in bed for five more minutes, before being cajoled into action.

Doris is from Reads Farm, Calbourne, Isle of Wight, where farmworker John Brodie caught the cheeky cow's antics on camera before sending it to wife, Laura.