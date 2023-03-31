"WHEN Will The Collapse Happen?" Is The WRONG Question! | Sovereign CEO | Podcast #62

At some point in your life, there is a almost guarantee that you will be in a car accident.

But, most of us wear our seat-belts every time we get in a car, even though we don't know when we will get in an accident.

So if you know that the western world will collapse in your future, then what difference does it make when that collapse is going to happen?

Even if you knew the answer, that is a completely useless question.

This is why you need to stop procrastinating and get out of your country now, while you can.