Mill Creek View Tennessee Podcast EP72 Tom Antkow Interview & More 3 29 23

Join us as we interview Conservative columnist, driver safety expert and Substack contributor.

Steve and Tom talk about the world we live in what is was like in his earlier life and how its changed to what it is today and how we must take back our county and cities by actively participating in government by running for office and a whole lot more.

You can find more at www.tomantkow.substack.com