Italy Bans OpenAI's ChatGPT and Launches Data Protection Investigation

BBC reports that Italy has become the first Western country to ban ChatGPT.

According to the Italian data-protection authority, U.S. startup OpenAI's model has led to privacy concerns.

The Italian regulator said it would ban the app and investigate OpenAI "with immediate effect.".

BBC reports that since its launch in November of 2022, millions of people have used ChatGPT.

The advanced chatbot, in which Microsoft has invested billions, can answer questions using natural, human-like language and mimic various writing styles.

Microsoft has said that it plans to embed a version of the OpenAI technology in its Office apps, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Critics claim that artificial intelligence comes with a number of potential risks, such as a threat to job security and the spread of misinformation.

Key tech figures, including Elon Musk, called for AI systems to be suspended amid fears that the race to develop the technology is out of control.

According to Italy's data-protection authority, it will block OpenAI's chatbot but also determine whether the model is in compliance with General Data Protection Regulation.

The authority claims there is no legal basis that justifies , "the mass collection and storage of personal data for the purpose of 'training' the algorithms underlying the operation of the platform."