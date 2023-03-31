Finnish Face of Fascism | RT Documentary

During World War II, Finland became Germany’s strategic ally on the Eastern Front and fought against the Soviet Union.

From 1941 to 1944 the Finnish army controlled Karelia, one of the republics of the Soviet Union.

Nazi ideas thrived among the Finnish leadership, who developed a theory of racial superiority.

According to this theory the Karelia population has been divided into two parts: the privileged Karelians and Finnis, and the Russians.

Ethnic Russians were doomed to starvation and working to death.

Though almost 80 years have passed since Finnish concentration camp survivors were liberated, the perpetrators of these crimes still go unpunished.