WRONGTHINK 3.31.23 @3pm: IT’S THE OUTSIDERS WHO CHANGE THE WORLD

OUTSIDERS BUILT THIS COUNTRY IN 1776, AND IT’S OUTSIDERS WHO ARE GOING TO TAKE THIS COUNTRY BACK IN 2023-24.

TRUMP IS AN OUTSIDER, WHICH IS WHY THE GOVERNMENT DESPISES HIM.

YOU HAVE TO UNDERSTAND THAT WHAT’S GOING ON ISN’T ACTUALLY AS UNPRECEDENTED AS YOU MIGHT THINK.

TRUMP IS THE PERSONIFICATION OF THE 1776 FIGHTING SPIRIT THAT WE LOST SO LONG AGO AND THAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTED US TO COMPLETELY FORGET ABOUT.

SO THIS INDICTMENT IS NOT ONLY PREDICTABLE, BUT THE PERFECT OPPORTUNITY FOR PATRIOTS TO REMEMBER WHO WE REALLY ARE, WHERE WE CAME FROM, AND WHY WE NEED TO FIGHT BACK.

THEY WANT “UNPRECEDENTED?” WE’LL GIVE THEM “UNPRECEDENTED.”