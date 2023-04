'I think that today is a dark day for Internet freedom' | Ezra Levant

Https://rebelne.ws/LivestreamSignup | On the livestream, David Menzies and Ezra Levant talk about Trudeau's speech on internet freedom and disinformation.

‘Trudeau's critics are not trying to trick anyone, they're trying to push back,’ said Ezra.

‘Not only is he passing a law that will allow him to regulate the Internet, but he is also spending millions of tax dollars on the disinformation industry, by which I mean people who will go around and accuse his critics of being disinformation.’