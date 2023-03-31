Today Is World Autism Awareness Day (Sun., April 2nd)

Today Is World Autism Awareness Day.

April 2, World Autism Awareness Day, kicks off World Autism Month.

The special day and month, marked by the color blue, is meant to increase the understanding of autism.

In 2023, the CDC reported that 1 in 36 U.S. children has an autism spectrum disorder.

A lot of research is being conducted on the disorder.

And several groups have been formed to raise more money for research.

Signs of autism can present themselves in children as young as 6 months old.

The symptoms become more prevalent around 2 and 3 years old.

According to Autism Speaks, symptoms include sensory sensitivities, gastrointestinal disorders.

Seizures and sleep issues, anxiety, depression and attention issues