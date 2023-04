Unleashed with Heidi Ganahl | Episode 2: In The Danger Zone - Colorado Schools Aren't Safe

Following the shooting of two administrators at Denver’s East High School, along with the tragic news of the Nashville murders, Heidi pivots the show this week to tell some truths, and lies, about the effort to keep our schools safe in Colorado.

She talks about her experience on Gov.

Hickenlooper’s School Safety Committee and some solutions that ARE working to keep kids safe in other states.