Landlocked Surf Rock Group Colony House on New Album and Tour

Last month, Colony House released their fourth studio album, The Cannonballers , which they call "eleven of the best songs we have ever recorded." The indie rock band made up of brothers Will and Caleb Chapman (sons of Christian music singer-songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman ), as well as Scott Mills and Parke Cottrell, came to the LifeMinute Studios to fill us in on the latest record, their current tour, and what is next for the Tennessee-born group.

Check out their tour dates at colonyhousemusic.com/tour .