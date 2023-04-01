Ranking Marvel's 2022 TV Specials and Disney Plus Series: Our Definitive Guide! #msmarvel

Join us on The MCU'S Bleeding Edge for our Friday night Livestream show at 9:35pm EST/ 6:35pm PAC, where we rank all of Marvel Studios' 2022 TV Specials and Disney Plus Series!

Our expert panel, including co-hosts Cyberneticshark and Jeff S(TrueKnowledge), will co-moderate and participate in the discussion.

Be sure to leave your comments and subscribe/follow/like to support us!

Next Friday, we'll cover the ranking of all 2022 Marvel films, including Morbius and the three actual Marvel Studios-produced movies.

Don't miss it!

#MCU #MarvelStudios #DisneyPlus #TVspecials #livestream