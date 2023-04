IMF approves $15.6BN loan to Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has approved a $15.6 billion financing package for Kiev, bringing Ukraine’s total economic support to $115 billion.

The loan comes with strict conditions, which will require Kiev to undertake significant financial reforms. We discussed the issue with strategic leadership expert Kai-Alexander Schlevogt, who says that IMF loan will only increase Ukraine's dependence on Western powers.