Do You Understand The Spiritual Isolation Of Elijah? Part 1

Most people prefer a form of godliness which is why we are having a falling away from faith in Jesus which will present itself as revival for God in the last days ends with satan's one world religion.
Most people prefer a form of godliness which is why we are having a falling away from faith in Jesus which will present itself as revival for God in the last days ends with satan's one world religion.
This video is a continuation of the part 1, I have to work on what the pause button is in this app as it stopped rather than paused..