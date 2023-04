Trump becomes 1st ex-US president to face criminal charges

Breaking news out of New York where a Grand Jury has voted to indict former U.S. president Donald Trump.

He’s now the first American president, current or former, to face criminal charges.

The case is centred around a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Global’s Washington Bureau Chief Jackson Proskow has the latest.