'I'm still alive': Pope Francis jokes as he leaves hospital

Pope Francis was discharged on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away: “I'm still alive.”
Pope Francis was discharged on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away: “I'm still alive.”
Pope Francis leaves Gemelli hospital in Rome following a three-night stay for bronchitis, greeting and blessing well-wishers..
ROME — A chipper-sounding Pope Francis was discharged Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis,..