Pope Francis leaves hospital in good form, cracking jokes ahead of Easter preparations

Pope Francis leaves Gemelli hospital in Rome following a three-night stay for bronchitis, greeting and blessing well-wishers gathered outside.

The 86-year-old was admitted on Wednesday after suffering breathing difficulties for his second hospitalisation since 2021.

Increasingly frequent health issues over the past year have raised widespread concerns for the pontiff and led to speculation that he could retire from the post rather than hold it for life.