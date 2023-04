How Much Do You Know About God's Word - The Bible Part 1

How Much Do You Know About God's Word - The Bible Part 1 is the first in our General Introduction to the Bible.

In the How much do you know about God’s Word—the Bible?

Series, James Gravelle examines this book of books.

The one subject on which no one should ever be ignorant is the Bible.

After all, it is the only book in the world that accurately answers the three important questions that humans have always pondered: “Whence have I come?,” “Why am I here?,” and “Where am I going?”