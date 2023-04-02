🚬🧊 B4B Smokers' Den: Chill Stream with Competitive Gameplay 🚬🧊

🧟‍♀️💀 Welcome to the 🚬 Smokers' Den, a place to hang out, play some games, and have some relaxed conversation.

Join us as we take on the hordes of the Ridden in Back 4 Blood, all while enjoying some good company and a few 🌿🪴.

This stream is all about taking it easy, chatting with friends, and having a good time.

Whether you're here to kick back and relax, or to test your skills against the apocalypse, there's something for everyone in the Smokers' Den.

So grab a seat, settle in, and let's enjoy some casual gameplay and conversation together.

💬💤